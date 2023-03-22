Fire extinguished at INEOS plant after possible pipeline explosion, officials say

(Update) A fire at the INEOS chemical site in the Pasadena area has been extinguished after a possible pipeline explosion, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

The fire began burning Wednesday at the site near Highway 225. It was extinguished just before 1:30 p.m. So far, crews haven't said what started the fire but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that it may have been a blast.

× @HCSOTexas units are responding to reports of some type of unknown blast at a refinery in East Harris County. One person has been transported to the hospital. Beltway 8 @ 225 is shut down. Please avoid the area. No other details at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/3vTY07rrRm — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 22, 2023

