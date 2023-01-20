Baron & Budd announces $24MM settlement with PG&E on behalf of ten public entities affected by the Dixie fire

The national law firm of Baron & Budd announced a $24 million settlement with Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) on behalf of ten public entities affected by the historic 2021 Dixie Fire, which caused extensive public and natural resource damages.

The Dixie Fire started on July 13, 2021, when PG&E equipment malfunctioned and ignited the fire, burning approximately 963,309 acres in Plumas, Lassen, Butte, Shasta, and Tehama Counties.

“We are honored to represent these ten public entities in their lawsuits and in this $24 million settlement,” said Baron & Budd Shareholder John Fiske. “The public infrastructure and public resource damages recovered should help the affected communities rebuild in the aftermath of one of the largest fires in California’s history.”

The ten settling public entities include Plumas, Lassen, Butte, Shasta, and Tehama Counties, as well as the City of Susanville, Plumas District Hospital, Chester Public Utility District, Honey Lake Valley Recreation Authority, and Herlong Public Utility District.

JAMS Mediators Judge Jay Gandhi (Ret.) and Lexi Myer presided over the mediation between the ten public entities and PG&E.

The public entities’ civil legal damages included public resource damages, staff and labor time, damages to pavement and roads, lost revenue, increased expenses, and other damages caused by the Dixie Fire. The $24 million is allocated among the ten public entities in accordance with their relative damages suffered. Also included in the settlement are funds related to FEMA and Cal OES assistance. PG&E denied liability and reached a settlement to avoid further protracted litigation.

The public entities were represented by John Fiske and Torri Sherlin of Baron & Budd, P.C., and Ed Diab of Dixon, Diab, and Chambers, LLP.