Ambipar Group, a global provider of integrated environmental and emergency management solutions, has acquired Witt O'Brien's LLC through its Ambipar Response division.

Ambipar Response is a provider of environmental, emergency response services across all industries and modes of transportation. Its international client base includes the logistics, chemical, oil and gas, mining and industrial sectors, among others. It serves clients worldwide in over 40 countries.

Acquisition strengthens company portfolio worldwide Ambipar and Witt O'Brien's at the Clean Gulf Conference in New Orleans.

Witt O'Brien's builds community and business resilience to man-made and natural disruptions. It provides strategic consulting and implementation solutions that ensure continuity and stability with the quality of its clients' critical operations. If disaster strikes, it deploys in a matter of hours, helping customers respond and recover as quickly as possible. Its large and growing customer base includes U.S. federal, state and local governments, as well as corporate clients worldwide.

"This acquisition is transformational for Ambipar Response," said Guilherme Borlenghi, CEO at Ambipar Response. "The addition of Witt O'Brien's to our portfolio strengthens our leading position with over 11,000 clients across six continents. As governments and businesses struggle to manage a growing range of increasingly expensive disruptions, we are well positioned to expand in this growing global market."

"We are thrilled," added Tim Whipple, CEO at Witt O'Brien's. "Like Witt O'Brien's, Ambipar is a mission-driven organization, helping companies and communities become more resilient and sustainable. Our cultures, client solutions and business models are highly complementary. Through this combination, we will be able to broaden the support we can provide for our clients' mission-critical operations."

Since the acquisition, the two companies have been working together on projects such as the cleanup from Hurricane Ian, in addition to bidding on several joint proposals.

"We are excited for the future of our teams, and the value Witt O'Brien's brings through their expertise and knowledge in a multitude of areas," said Shannon Riley, president and CEO at Ambipar Response.

The two companies are pursuing success as one team, seeking many synergies to work together, exceed goals and better the company as a whole. Witt O'Brien's is headquartered in Houston, not far from Ambipar Response USA's headquarters in Birmingham, Ala. - together covering over 20 bases across the U.S., with plans to continue expanding coast to coast in 2023.

For more information, visit ambipar.com/usa.