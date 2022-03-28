Tellurian’s Driftwood LNG begins construction

Tellurian Inc. announced that it has issued a limited notice to proceed to Bechtel Energy Inc. under its executed Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract to begin construction of phase one of the Driftwood LNG terminal, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility near Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Tellurian’s Driftwood LNG

President and CEO Octávio Simões said, “Energy security is a leading concern in many countries today and the United States must do our part to supply LNG to the global market as quickly as possible. Beginning construction now allows Tellurian to deliver upon our robust schedule for first LNG in 2026 while we complete the project financing. We are well advanced in Driftwood LNG’s detailed engineering and major equipment orders, and we have completed all the owners’ projects required for us to turn the site over to Bechtel.”

Craig Albert, Chief Operating Officer of Bechtel, said, “We are very proud and honored to continue our long partnership with Tellurian on the Driftwood LNG project. It is as apparent as ever that the world needs this reliable source of energy from the USA. And we are excited to now shift our focus to the field to begin construction.”

“We are pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with Tellurian as we deliver cleaner and more affordable energy for communities around the world. We are honored to help bring their vision to a reality by commencing the major field work on a project of this magnitude,” added Paul Marsden, President of Bechtel Energy.

Bechtel’s first activities include demolition, civil site preparation and construction of critical foundations, and Baker Hughes will progress manufacturing two of the natural gas turbines required for phase one of the project.

Driftwood LNG is an approximately 27.6 mtpa liquefaction export facility. Phase one will include two LNG plants with an export capacity of up to 11 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). Driftwood has received all the major permits required for construction and operation, has progressed detailed engineering to approximately 30% complete, and has finalized the purchase and lease of approximately 1,200 acres of real estate ensuring an ideal construction site with ample laydown and deepwater access for shipping.