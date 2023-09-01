A rhetorical question of value proposition

As an operations manager, I am often in front of potential clients sharing thoughts, ideas, the most cost-efficient services to use for upcoming projects and pinch-hitting for sales.

Clients intently listen to my ideas, company facts and figures and inevitably ask questions I know are coming, "What value does Pro-Surve bring to us? Why should I choose Pro-Surve? What separates Pro-Surve from others?"

And I love it. To me, it’s a no-brainer. My answer is always the same.

First, let’s establish that many inspection and non-destructive evaluation service providers are competitively priced, utilize some of the same workforce seasonally and can provide mainstream services that are the most utilized in our industry. Using the Pareto Principle, or 80-20 rule, 80% of our competitors fall into this group. I feel the value proposition is in the other group, the 20% group.

Pro-Surve is approaching 1.4 million safe work hours, having kept zeros across the Big Three board for 10 straight years. I am knocking on wood currently. Do we have slip-ups? Yes, but the culture is to investigate the incident, determine preventive measures to avoid recurrence and implement engineering or administrative controls to prevent such. We do not automatically terminate the employee for the infraction. We determine if it can be a paramount training event; after that conclusion, we keep the attitude of legendary Blue Angels pilot, John Foley, "we are glad to be here."

Our core group of directors and managers are placed strategically, to be engaged with our field employees — sometimes perhaps too much. Clients can call our office and ask for help from our directors — who have already spent a career on their side of the fence. They understand perspectives, budgets and urgency. Can your service provider provide that? Can you utilize their overhead staff to help resolve your issue free of charge?

Our culture is to be proactive about your issues; to think ahead before one arises. We apply our partnership approach and address issues as our issues. We don’t brush them off waiting for you to give us the answer. You are our priority. You already have plenty to deal with. Why call yourself a service provider if you are not acting as a partner on the same team? One team. One dream.

We reserve the right to tell you no. Understand that in our partnership, you can count on Pro-Surve to provide you with our best answer, whether you like it or not. You may not like our answer, but it will be an honest, transparent one. To be a valuable resource that is committed to your success, the partnership must have that trust.

The value proposition Pro-Surve and I bring to you is making your issue ours, expanding our technical base by using our office personnel and following through "because we said that we would."

Then, I give them my final comment, as I stick out my hand as if I were to "drop the mic."

We are the leader in helping you sleep better at night. With our talent, tools, technology and tenacity, we want you to be assured your issue receives attention and a solution is set.

