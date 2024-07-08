Redefining construction waste

In the construction industry, sustainability is not just a trend — it’s a necessity. With the environmental impact of construction becoming more apparent, stakeholders are increasingly prioritizing sustainable practices.

This includes using eco-friendly materials, reducing waste through recycling and reusing resources and implementing energy-efficient designs. Sustainability is not only beneficial for the environment but also for the long-term viability and reputation of construction projects and companies.

Arcosa Construction Services leads this movement, pioneering innovative methods for handling concrete waste that offer both economic and environmental benefits. Have you ever considered selling your used concrete for a profit?

Arcosa aims to reduce landfill use and promote sustainable building practices by purchasing used concrete and transforming it into new products.

Our mission revolves around the trans-formative power of concrete recycling. By purchasing your non-hazardous concrete and asphalt, we recycle them into high-quality materials for construction and maintenance projects, reducing industrial waste and environmental impact. As a leading demolition and construction site support service provider and as a recycled aggregate producer, we specialize in unlocking the hidden value of what others consider waste, giving these materials a new life.

Since our inception as Cherry Demolition in 1956, which evolved into Arcosa Construction Services, we have been driven by a relentless commitment to sustainability. This approach involves processing non-hazardous concrete, intercepting materials earmarked for disposal and redirecting them toward a more purposeful end. Through our meticulously refined process, these reclaimed materials find new life as high-quality recycled materials such as rip rap, screenings and oversized aggregates, used for a variety of applications on the jobsite. This process not only minimizes industrial waste but also mitigates the environmental impact of traditional disposal methods.

"One thing that sets us apart from our competitors is not only our safely conducted demolition projects but the quality of the product we create using the recycled concrete from the job. Not many can say they do both like we can," said Travis Schultz, VP of Arcosa Construction Services.

Arcosa crushes old concrete into reusable aggregate, supporting sustainable construction practices and reducing the environmental impact of demolition projects.

It is this dedication to excellence that has cemented our position as leaders in the industry. By prioritizing the utilization of recycled materials, we’re not just preserving natural aggregate resources, we’re paving the way for a more sustainable future.

So, if you’ve ever contemplated the idea of turning your used concrete into cash while contributing to a greener tomorrow, look no further than Arcosa Construction Services. Working with us means choosing sustainability without sacrificing quality. With 10 recycle yards open and actively purchasing incoming concrete and asphalt rubble, we are here to help you on your next project and/or we will buy your non-hazardous concrete and asphalt.

Together, let’s turn waste into an opportunity and pave the way for a more sustainable tomorrow.

For more information, visit arcosa.com or call (713) 987-0000.