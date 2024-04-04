New jobs coming to St. Tammany Parish with new manufacturer facility

International manufacturer Horsburgh & Scott Company announced that it has established a 32,000-square-foot facility in Slidell, Louisiana, just Northeast of New Orleans, for the repair, service and assembly of industrial gears and gearboxes destined for the defense industry.

The Cleveland-based company expects its $4.9 million capital investment in St. Tammany Parish to create 40 direct new jobs at an annual average salary of more than $100,000. Louisiana Economic Development estimates an additional 57 indirect new jobs, for a total of 97 potential new jobs in the Southeast Region of the state.

“The creation of these well-paying jobs will benefit Louisiana’s skilled manufacturing workers, their children and grandchildren, which in turn helps our communities continue to thrive,” said LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois. “It is especially gratifying when a major capital investment in our state also benefits the men and women who protect our freedoms with their service in America’s armed forces.”

Horsburgh & Scott’s decision to build a new gearbox manufacturing and repair facility in the Gulf Coast region is the result of a recent new defense contract and increased demand for its industrial gearing products/service industrial unit. Following an intensive search, the company selected Slidell to open their new manufacturing, assembly and repair facility on Town Center Parkway off LA 443/North Old Spanish Trail.

“The H&S Slidell Service Center will assemble U.S. Naval propulsion drives that will be responsible for protecting the sovereignty of our nation and U.S. allies,” said Randy Burdick, CEO of the Horsburgh & Scott Company. “The Louisiana marketplace provides ample resources and skill sets to support H&S endeavors in supporting our valued customers and power transmission needs.”

H&S will also provide industrial gear and gear drive engineering, repair and field service capabilities out of the Slidell facility. The company expects operations to begin April 1.

“I am thrilled that a company like Horsburgh & Scott, a major defense contractor and international manufacturer for a wide range of industries, sees the value of investing in and bringing quality jobs to our community,” said Slidell Mayor Greg Cromer. “The City of Slidell and eastern St. Tammany Parish have all of the right components in place, from strategic geographic location to skilled talent availability, to serve as the Gulf Coast base for H&S’s operations.”

To win the project, LED offered a competitive incentives package that included the comprehensive workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and a $500,000 Performance-Based Grant from the Cleco Fund. The company is also expected to take advantage of the state’s Quality Jobs program.

“Horsburgh & Scott’s decision to base their Southeastern U.S. operations in St. Tammany Parish is a move that signals that our area is an ideal place to do business for a company that will be an excellent addition to our economic landscape,” said St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill. “The outstanding educational and training institutions in our region, the highly skilled talent that chooses to live here, and our central location with easy access to four interstates are just a few of the many assets that our community has to offer to companies like H&S that want to expand their global reach into the heart of the Gulf South. We will continue to support H&S and welcome them to St. Tammany as their Slidell location opens for business and adds jobs to our local economy.”

“Horsburgh & Scott’s investment is part of an encouraging economic trend in St. Tammany Parish,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc. “Their decision to establish a new industrial gearbox facility on the Northshore underscores the advantages of our region, including our local workforce. Horsburgh & Scott’s new facility will also strengthen our ties to the military, which currently operates five bases in southeast Louisiana.”