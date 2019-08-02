McDermott awarded offshore EPCI contract by Saudi Aramco

McDermott International, Inc. announced it has been awarded a large* contract by Saudi Aramco to provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of a production deck module (PDM) in the Hasbah gas field with hook-up and modification works in Saudi Arabia's Karan fields located offshore in the Arabian Gulf.

The scope of work includes EPCI of Wellhead PDM for four wells, 3.75 miles (6 kilometres) of 16-inch corrosion resistant alloy (CRA) cladded flowline, 4 miles (6.5 kilometres) of subsea umbilical cable, offshore tie-ins to existing facilities and electrical modifications to existing PDMs.

"This award is confirmation that the McDermott execution model we call the One McDermott Way gives clients confidence that we consistently deliver quality," said Linh Austin, Senior Vice President, Middle East and North Africa.

Engineering of the project will be performed in Saudi Arabia and fabrication will take place at McDermott's Jebel Ali yard in the United Arab Emirates. Fabrication is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2020 and the contract award will be reflected in McDermott's third quarter 2019 backlog.

* - McDermott defines a large contract as between USD $50 million and USD $250 million.