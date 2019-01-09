McDermott Awarded EPC Contract for Fuel Tanks in Australia from Puma Energy

McDermott to provide engineering, procurement and construction of 11 fuel tanks for Puma Energy’s Kwinana Fuel Import Terminal. McDermott remains the leading provider of storage tank solutions in Australia. Award builds on past success in delivering storage solutions for Puma Energy. McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) today announced the award of a sizable tank contract by Puma Energy (Australia) Fuels Pty Ltd for the engineering, procurement and construction of 11 fuel tanks for an import terminal in Kwinana, Western Australia. “McDermott has more than 75 years of experience in delivering world-class storage solutions in Australia,” said Ian Prescott, McDermott’s Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific. “The storage business in the region is strong and will continue to grow as we win new awards like this and help our customers develop the region’s energy infrastructure.” Onsite work is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2019 with completion scheduled for the third quarter of 2020. The contract will be reflected in McDermott’s fourth quarter 2018 backlog.