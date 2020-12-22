EDF Renewables North America Signs Power Purchase Agreement with BASF for Solar Energy

EDF Renewables North America today announced the Space City Solar Project is progressing with critical development milestones having signed the first tranche of 55 megawatts (MWac) / 73 MWdc to BASF through a Power Purchase Agreement. The Project’s total capacity is up to 345 MWac / 455 MWdc. Space City Solar, located in Wharton County, Texas, is expected to commence construction in Summer 2021 and begin delivery of clean electricity in Summer 2022.

Approximately 300 jobs are expected to be created during the construction phase with more than $30 million generated in new tax revenue over the operating life for Wharton County taxing entities. In addition to providing stable payments to local landowners who chose to lease their land, the Louise Independent School District has the ability to receive $2.5 million in revenue, including $1.8 million in the first year of operation providing the district enacts a Chapter 313 Agreement by December 31, 2020.

Space City Solar is specially designed to generate clean energy while minimizing impacts to wildlife, habitat, and other environmental resources. The project will utilize high efficiency bifacial solar photovoltaic (PV) modules.

“This transaction demonstrates EDF Renewables’ continued commitment to helping corporate customers meet their wholesale power supply needs and sustainability initiatives,” said Matt McCluskey, Vice President, South Region Development for EDF Renewables. “Space City Solar will provide an economic boost to the local economy through construction jobs, local spend and an expanded tax base.”

With 35 years of experience and 16 gigawatts of renewable projects developed throughout North America, EDF Renewables provides a fully integrated bundle of energy solutions from grid-scale wind, solar, and solar plus storage projects to electric vehicle charging and energy storage management.