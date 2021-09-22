Duke Energy helps communities prepare sites to bring local industrial investment, jobs

Duke Energy, one of America's largest energy holding companies, has selected four properties in Carroll, Clark, Posey and Tippecanoe counties in Indiana for inclusion in its 2021 Site Readiness Program, which prepares business and industrial sites for economic development investments.

The properties included are JNT Industrial Site, River Ridge Commerce Center, Poseyville 50 Property, and Purdue Research Park Aerospace District.

"Attracting jobs and private-sector investment in the communities we serve is a high priority for Duke Energy," said Duke Energy Indiana President Stan Pinegar. "We're excited to partner with local and regional leaders in Carroll, Clark, Posey and Tippecanoe counties to help them gain a competitive edge by preparing shovel-ready sites for prospective employers."

Through its Site Readiness Program, Duke Energy identifies high-potential sites and partners with county officials and local economic development professionals to develop a strategy for getting the sites fully ready to market to industrial projects.

In Indiana alone, Duke Energy has helped prepare 38 properties that have won 11 major projects since the program started in 2013, drawing more than 2,700 new jobs and $666 million in capital investment to the state, the company stated in a recent news release.

Duke Energy worked with Banning Engineering and Site Selection Group to evaluate and recommend the sites. Duke Energy will collaborate with local leaders and economic development professionals to develop a strategy for marketing these sites nationwide to companies looking to expand or relocate their operations. Additionally, each site will receive up to a $10,000 grant from Duke Energy to help prepare it to attract projects.