Construction excellence: 4 pillars of progress

ABC’s fundamental mission is fortified by four essential pillars: political advocacy, workforce development, safety enhancement and business growth.

The unwavering commitment and support of ABC members have played a pivotal role in strengthening the construction industry. During the last two years the construction industry has accomplished major achievements, which were made possible through the dedicated efforts of ABC members.

Political advocacy: ABC has actively engaged in multiple election campaigns, legislative battles, regulatory issues and judicial decisions aimed at upholding the merit shop philosophy within the construction sector. In an environment where the freedom to conduct business faces constant challenges from unions, regulatory bodies and court rulings, ABC has emerged as a committed partner. It has worked to elect representatives who grasp the issues and challenges posed by excessive regulation. Notably, the Houston chapter has supported 34 candidates in 2022 and 2023. ABC’s core principles of merit shop and free enterprise remain at the heart of its mission, and it continues to advocate for these values daily, nationwide.

Workforce development: Undoubtedly, the most pressing concern within the industry is the shortage of skilled labor. ABC has proactively addressed this through a series of successful programs. In addition to its robust craft training initiatives, ABC collaborates with over 60 high schools, 11 community colleges and veteran programs in the Houston area. The goal is to recruit individuals into the industry and initiate training programs for those not yet prepared to enter the workforce. Close partnerships with organizations like Houston Business Roundtable, East Harris County Manufacturers Association and Greater Houston Partnership contribute to industry improvement and encourage more individuals to explore construction as a viable career. ABC remains steadfast in its commitment to restoring construction careers to their former prominence, recognizing that this is a long-term challenge with a lasting solution.

Safety: Maintaining an impeccable safety record is non-negotiable. ABC continues to champion several programs that go beyond training. Initiatives such as ABC’s Safety Training Evaluation Process or STEP, OSHA’s Strategic Partnership Program, Jobsite Safety Kits and ABC’s Total Human Health Toolkit have consistently demonstrated their ability to reduce the incidence of recordable accidents. ABC members have actively shaped and implemented these programs, consistently achieving outstanding safety records in an inherently hazardous industry. Active participation in sharing safety best practices among ABC members has proven to be an effective strategy in accident prevention.

Business development: ABC is an advocate of "Members Doing Business with Other Members." Through collaborative efforts, ABC has facilitated growth and enhanced the efficiency and profitability of member companies. A range of programs and services exists to elevate contractors’ capabilities. ABC recognizes and celebrates members for their exceptional safety records, outstanding projects, exemplary business practices and contributions to the community. Furthermore, ABC offers numerous affinity programs designed to help members achieve cost savings through the collective purchasing power of the association.

While some of these programs directly benefit ABC members, it’s important to note that they also contribute to the growth and advancement of the entire construction industry. All contractors, regardless of their ABC membership status, stand to gain from the valuable services provided by ABC. However, the effectiveness of these programs could be significantly enhanced with broader industry support and participation, encompassing not only ABC-affiliated contractors, but the industry overall. As we transition into 2024, ABC remains dedicated to expanding upon its pillars to facilitate progress.

For more information, visit abchouston.org, or contact Jeffrey Nielsen at (713) 523-6ABC [6222] or at j.nielsen@abchouston.org.