Cabot Corporation completes major air emission control project at Franklin, Louisiana site

Cabot announced the successful on time completion of a major air emissions control project at its carbon black manufacturing facility located in Franklin, Louisiana, USA.

Cabot has invested $85 million in emissions control technology that will result in improved air quality through the substantial elimination of NO X and SO 2 emissions - over 20 tons of combined emissions eliminated each day. In addition, waste heat from Cabot’s plant is recovered and used to generate up to 50 megawatts of power, without creating any additional emissions.

“I am immensely proud of our project team, plant staff and contractors for completing this significant project on time despite numerous technical challenges, several named hurricanes, an unprecedented deep freeze event as well as the global COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, the fact that the team accomplished all of this while working over 150,000 hours without any recordable safety incidents demonstrates our incredible commitment to safety and excellence,” said Bart Kalkstein, President, Reinforcement Materials Segment, and President, Americas Region. “Our proven knowledge and experience implementing best-in-class emission control technologies at other sites in our network, combined with our team’s ability to quickly adapt to the changing environment enabled us to complete this project on schedule, ensuring cleaner air for the citizens of Louisiana and continuity of reliable, high quality supply to our valued customers throughout North America. We thank all those involved for their hard work, persistence, and flexibility to complete the job safely and on schedule during an extremely challenging time.”

“Cabot has a long history of leadership in the carbon black industry. Consistent with this leadership is our commitment to sustainability, acting responsibly for the planet and being a good corporate citizen,” continued Kalkstein. “The successful start-up of these emission control technologies will enable to us to further solidify and extend our leadership position in the carbon black industry while also ensuring that we remain a reliable, long-term partner to our customers.”

This announcement follows recent sustainability accolades including a platinum level rating in recognition of its sustainability efforts from EcoVadis and being named to “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021” list by Newsweek for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Cabot’s commitment to safety, health and environmental excellence, visit cabotcorp.com/sustainability.