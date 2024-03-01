The purpose of weld design is to create a structurally sound and reliable joint between two or more pieces of material through the application of welding processes.

The benefit of A42: The next level in weld ring design New A42 design incorporating inner torus (lip)

Weld rings are used when typical static sealing solutions are prohibited or fail.

KLINGER GPI has continually been at the forefront of weld-ring technology and is the trusted name for designing and manufacturing these high-integrity sealing solutions. KLINGER designs, manufactures and supplies the full range of sealing solutions for heat exchangers from non-asbestos gaskets, multi-layered graphite and top-chem PTFE to ring- type joints, spiral wound, Kammprofile™and weld rings from our Houston facility, and supports facilities throughout North America.

The KLINGER Kempchen A24 design is trusted by many plants, exchanger manufacturers and design houses in North America. It is regarded as best in class for critical vessel applications, especially those combining differing heat transfer properties, elevated temperatures and hazardous media, requiring a high level of leak tightness and reliability.

The new standard

Our solutions at KLINGER are based on generations of end-user relationships, application knowledge, industry quality and manufacturing methods. The new A42 weld ring design is a testament to our innovative edge and customer relationships globally.

Based on the leading principles of our A24 design, which incorporates the hollow torus, providing excellent resilience to radial movement, we have developed the A42.

The installation and assembly of the A42 design is critical to its performance, requiring precise placement of each half on flange and final torus weld. The installation process has been trusted and accepted for many years. However, the margin for error remains critical, especially when performing the final torus seal weld, as well as the possible requirement to perform a seal integrity test prior to this final weld.

Unique. By placing the hollow torus on the ID of the seal, we can accommodate increased radial flange movement and provide users with a complete assembled weld ring that only requires customers to perform the seam welds, connecting the gasket to the flanges. With each weld ring assembly, KLINGER will design and supply a leak-tight assembly, doing away with the requirement for a secondary leak test upon installation.

As with all heat exchanger weld ring designs, KLINGER can perform a full calculation to ASME PCC-1 and EN1591-1 design and engineering service, providing customers with a safe and seamless transition to our weld ring technology. KLINGER strongly recommends a full check of the flange and seal design is carried out and will verify sealing width and fatigue strength, and that required bolt forces and sealing surface pressures are in operating condition. In applications where differing materials are in use, KLINGER will also perform a full finite element analysis to examine subjective loads on the assembly and ensure a safe, long-term connection.

Customer-focused design. Our customers have been at the heart of the A42 design concept. Thousands of plants globally benefit from KLINGER’s weld ring quality and engineering. The A42 raises product effectiveness and performance levels but reduces overall fixed and potential costs borne by plants during installation and vessel leakages.

For more information, visit klinger-gpi.com.