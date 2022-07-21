AlumaSafway & LDC Ventures announce joint venture

AlumaSafway, a BrandSafway company, and LDC Ventures, a Haisla Nation member business, are announcing a new partnership.

“Appropriate economic development creates self-sufficiency for our people,” said Trisha Grant, president of LDC Ventures. “By working with AlumaSafway, we’re strengthening our shared vision to advance the work we do and can pursue local construction contracts in the area, providing economic prosperity for Haisla Nation members.”

As a result of the partnership agreement, AlumaSafway will provide opportunities for skills development and employment, while LDC Ventures will offer local expertise and a commitment to advance AlumaSafway’s work on the numerous industrial service projects within the Northern Region of British Columbia. AlumaSafway offers a number of industrial services, including scaffolding, insulation, rope access, refractory, fireproofing and coatings. The company’s broad array of services allows it to deliver value to its customers, while providing lucrative job opportunities for the communities it operates within.

“This is an expansion of our continued support of the Indigenous community and our customers in Canada,” said Sean Sylvestre, vice president of Western Canada for AlumaSafway. “This partnership is critical for pursuing local construction contracts, including work on the liquified-natural-gas (LNG) facility under construction in the Haisla territory.”