BIC attends World Petrochemical Conference 2023

World Petrochemical Conference 2023
From left to right: Tony Potter of S&P Global Commodity Insights, Bruce Chinn of Chevron Phillips Chemical, DK Agarwal of Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Jennifer Chan of ExxonMobil Product Solutions, and Kenneth Lane of LyondellBasell discuss the impact of circularity on the chemical industry at the 38th Annual World Petrochemical Conference in Houston, Texas.
From left to right: Mark Eramo of S&P Global Commodity Insights, Jean-Marc Gilson of Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Naser Aldousari of EQAUTE Petrochemical Company, Marco Mensink of Cefic – European Chemical Industry Council, and Rocky Vermani of NOVA Chemicals participate in a panel discussion on chemical industry regional challenges and opportunities at the 38th Annual World Petrochemical Conference in Houston, Texas.
From left to right: Jeff Holt and Scott Watson of PCL Construction meet with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at the 38th Annual World Petrochemical Conference in Houston, Texas.
From left to right: Lyn Tattum of S&P Global Commodity Insights moderates a panel discussion on driving energy transition in a volatile market with, from left to right, Adriano Alfani of Versalis, Nadia Bader Al-Hajii of Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC), and Peter Huntsman of Huntsman Corporation at the 38th Annual World Petrochemical Conference in Houston, Texas.
From left to right: Daniel Yergin of S&P Global Commodity Insights, Jim Fitterling of Dow Chemical, and Martin Brudermüller of BASF SE participate in a panel on chemical industry actions to reduce emissions at the 38th Annual World Petrochemical Conference in Houston, Texas.
Charles McManemin of Fluor reviews major industrial projects with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at the 38th Annual World Petrochemical Conference in Houston, Texas.