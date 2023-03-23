×

Women in Alliance Leadership Luncheon

BIC Alliance, Stallion Rents, and Turner Industries, enjoy the festivities at the Women in Alliance Leadership Luncheon. Pictured from left are Laurie Tangedahl, Jana Stafford, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, Jeremy Halling with Stallion Rents, Trina Meekins with Turner Industries, Amanda Amos with BIC Alliance, Corinne Bergeron with Turner Industries, and Courtney Kitchens with BIC Alliance.