VPPPA presents Safety+ National Symposium 2021 in Nashville, TN.

×

1 of 5

PIC_001 Draeger and Occidental.jpg

Dräger discusses their industrial gas detection solutions with Occidental Chemical Company at the VPPPA Safety+ National Symposium 2021. From left, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, Phillip Zeissig and Larry Medina with Dräger, and Jerry Wright with Occidental Chemical Company.

×

2 of 5

PIC_002 Hunter and Chevron Phillips.jpg

Hunter Buildings welcomes Chevron Phillips to their booth at the VPPPA Safety+ National Symposium 2021 in Nashville TN. Pictured rom left, Cory Mendiola with Hunter Buildings, Abel Arguelles with Chevron Phillips, Stephanie Wilder and Anthony Emmons with Hunter Buildings, and Laurie Tangedahl with BIC Alliance.

×

3 of 5

PIC_005 BIC and Chevron.jpg

BIC Alliance and Chevron Phillips visit at the VPPPA Safety+ National Symposium 2021 in Nashville, TN.Pictured from left, Joseph Benson with Chevron Phillips, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, and Abel Arguelles with Chevron Phillips.

×

4 of 5

PIC_004 Hunter and Flint Hills.jpg

Flint Hills visits with Hunter Buildings at the VPPPA Safety+ National Symposium 2021 in Nashville, TN. Pictured from left, Cory Mendiola and Stephanie Wilder with Hunter Buildings, and Carolyn Seale with Flint Hills Resources.

×

5 of 5

PIC_003 Sqwincher.jpg

Sqwincher discusses their hydration products with Nuclear Waste Partnership at the VPPPA Safety+ National Symposium 2021. Pictured from left, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, Bubba Wolford and Adam Byrd with Sqwincher, and Jason Chavez with Nuclear Waste Partnership.

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

Privacy Policy