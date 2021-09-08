VPPPA presents Safety+ National Symposium 2021 in Nashville, TN.

1 of 5
Dräger discusses their industrial gas detection solutions with Occidental Chemical Company at the VPPPA Safety+ National Symposium 2021. From left, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, Phillip Zeissig and Larry Medina with Dräger, and Jerry Wright with Occidental Chemical Company.
Hunter Buildings welcomes Chevron Phillips to their booth at the VPPPA Safety+ National Symposium 2021 in Nashville TN. Pictured rom left, Cory Mendiola with Hunter Buildings, Abel Arguelles with Chevron Phillips, Stephanie Wilder and Anthony Emmons with Hunter Buildings, and Laurie Tangedahl with BIC Alliance.
BIC Alliance and Chevron Phillips visit at the VPPPA Safety+ National Symposium 2021 in Nashville, TN.Pictured from left, Joseph Benson with Chevron Phillips, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, and Abel Arguelles with Chevron Phillips.
Flint Hills visits with Hunter Buildings at the VPPPA Safety+ National Symposium 2021 in Nashville, TN. Pictured from left, Cory Mendiola and Stephanie Wilder with Hunter Buildings, and Carolyn Seale with Flint Hills Resources.
Sqwincher discusses their hydration products with Nuclear Waste Partnership at the VPPPA Safety+ National Symposium 2021. Pictured from left, Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance, Bubba Wolford and Adam Byrd with Sqwincher, and Jason Chavez with Nuclear Waste Partnership.