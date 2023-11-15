1 of 8
USA DeBusk 4th Annual Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation Golf Tournament
Rhett Lasserre of 4-Horn Investments, Cristin Johnson of USA DeBusk, Stacia Taylor of 4-Horn Investments, and Will Hatcher of National Tank & Equipment at the USA DeBusk 4th Annual Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation Golf Tournament.
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Cristin Johnson of USA DeBusk at the USA DeBusk 4th Annual Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation Golf Tournament.
Andrew DeBusk of USA DeBusk and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance catch up at the USA DeBusk 4th Annual Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation Golf Tournament.
Shannon Whitley of the Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation, Will Hatcher of National Tank & Equipment, Payton Lockey of Vacuum Truck Rentals, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, prepare for a fun day of golf at the USA DeBusk 4th Annual Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation Golf Tournament.
Marty DeBusk, Isela Rodrigez, and Andrew DeBusk celebrate Isela’s scholarship award at the USA DeBusk 4th Annual Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation Golf Tournament.
Shannon Whitley of the Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation awards a scholarship at the USA DeBusk 4th Annual Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation Golf Tournament.
Cristin Johnson of USA DeBusk, center, addresses the crowd at the USA DeBusk 4th Annual Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation Golf Tournament.
The Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation message on display at the USA DeBusk 4th Annual Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation Golf Tournament.