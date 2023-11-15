USA DeBusk 4th Annual Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation Golf Tournament

×

1 of 8

USA DeBusk 4th Annual Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation Golf Tournament

USA DeBusk 4th Annual Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation Golf Tournament

Rhett Lasserre of 4-Horn Investments, Cristin Johnson of USA DeBusk, Stacia Taylor of 4-Horn Investments, and Will Hatcher of National Tank & Equipment at the USA DeBusk 4th Annual Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation Golf Tournament.

×

2 of 8

thumbnail_IMG_7747.jpg

Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Cristin Johnson of USA DeBusk at the USA DeBusk 4th Annual Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation Golf Tournament.

×

3 of 8

thumbnail_IMG_7750.jpg

Andrew DeBusk of USA DeBusk and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance catch up at the USA DeBusk 4th Annual Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation Golf Tournament.

×

4 of 8

thumbnail_IMG_7752.jpg

Shannon Whitley of the Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation, Will Hatcher of National Tank & Equipment, Payton Lockey of Vacuum Truck Rentals, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, prepare for a fun day of golf at the USA DeBusk 4th Annual Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation Golf Tournament.

×

5 of 8

thumbnail_IMG_7761.jpg

Marty DeBusk, Isela Rodrigez, and Andrew DeBusk celebrate Isela’s scholarship award at the USA DeBusk 4th Annual Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation Golf Tournament.

×

6 of 8

thumbnail_IMG_7767.jpg

Shannon Whitley of the Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation awards a scholarship at the USA DeBusk 4th Annual Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation Golf Tournament.

×

7 of 8

thumbnail_IMG_7768.jpg

Cristin Johnson of USA DeBusk, center, addresses the crowd at the USA DeBusk 4th Annual Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation Golf Tournament.

×

8 of 8

thumbnail_IMG_7770.jpg

The Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation message on display at the USA DeBusk 4th Annual Taylor Whitley Show Up Foundation Golf Tournament.

Tags