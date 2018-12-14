Thompson Industrial December fish fry

Thompson Industrial is excited to welcome Petrochem Services Group to the Thompson family as Petrochem Services Group, a division of Thompson Industrial Services, LLC. A fish fry was held in celebration as they joined forces to better serve all of their valuable customers with an expanded service line and the safety, quality and integrity customers have come to expect from both companies.

× 1 of 3 Expand Robert Munoz, left, Josh Chambers, center, and Ryan Seabranch, of Thompson Industrial enjoy the evening. × 2 of 3 Expand Josh Chambers, left, Ryan Seabranch, center, and Brandon Barbera pose for quick picture. × 3 of 3 Expand From left to right; Todd Wise of ECC Alliance, Margaret Halbert of Oil Tanking, Sandra Baucom of ECC Alliance, Josh Chambers of Thompson Industrial, Craig Simmons of Thompson Industrial visit during the fish fry. Prev Next