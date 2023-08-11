1 of 25
The Prime Expo 2023
Andrew Woods of Chevron Phillips visits Whitney Strickland of TF Companies at the TF Companies booth at The PRIME Expo 2023 in Pasadena, Texas.
Ronny Riman and Rober Carlos of Nouryon meet with Rick Mobley and Hannah Waller of International Cooling Tower and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at the ICT booth at The PRIME Expo 2023 in Pasadena, Texas.
The Flexitallic ice cream cart is a hit going down the isles at The PRIME Expo 2023 in Pasadena, Texas.
Attendees enjoy a free BBQ lunch at The PRIME Expo 2023 in Pasadena, Texas.
Attendees take the moment to network at The PRIME Expo 2023 in Pasadena, Texas.
The Connecting Data for Plant Success: Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders panelists pose with moderator Randy Pound and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance after their panel at The PRIME Expo 2023 in Pasadena, Texas
James Williams of Chemex Global breaks down their product for attendees of The PRIME Expo 2023 in Pasadena, Texas.
Eric Stevens of LyondellBasell, Jeff Garrett of Curtiss-Wright and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance catch up at the Curtiss-Wright booth at The PRIME Expo 2023 in Pasadena, Texas.
Abel Sanches of Dow speaks to the crowd at the Connecting Data for Plant Success: Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders panel at The PRIME Expo 2023 in Pasadena, Texas
Moderator Alan Warmack of Marshall Institute, John Yanosik of INEOS, Kevin Stafford of LyondellBasell and Clinton George of Celanese on stage for their panel at The PRIME Expo 2023 in Pasadena, Texas.
Darryl Stevens of Industrial Material Corp, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Elliott Snell of Covestro make their introductions at the BIC Alliance booth at The PRIME Expo 2023 in Pasadena, Texas.
Attendees discuss new technologies at The PRIME Expo 2023 in Pasadena, Texas.
Mark Hertzog of BIC Alliance, Clinton George of Celanese, Alan Warmack of Marshall Institute, Kevin Stafford of LyondellBasell, and John Yanosik of INEOS pose for a photo after their panel at The PRIME Expo 2023 in Pasadena, Texas.
A packed house at The PRIME Expo 2023 in Pasadena, Texas.
Attendees enjoy a drink and network during The PRIME Expo happy hour.
John Padilla of TotalEnergies visits with John Wagner of Topflight at the Topflight booth at The PRIME Expo 2023 in Pasadena, Texas.
Amanda Duszynski of BIC Alliance joins Jordan Narramore, Aaron LaFleur, Justin Miears, and Kevin Phillips of ScaffSource at the 2023 PRIME Expo.
Buddy Tucker of Ohmstede Industrial Services welcomes Andrew Woods of Chevron Phillips to his booth with Tina Tucker and Jamie Holt at The PRIME Expo.
Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance catches up with John Padilla of TotalEnergies at The PRIME Expo.
Hayden Sears of Colt Group discusses their On-Line Leak Repair with John Turner of Ambipar at The PRIME Expo.
Meaghan Reeves, Ryan Haavrda, and Loren Baldini welcome Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance to their booth at The PRIME Expo.
Jessica Woodward of Industrial Tent Systems catches up with Melissa Wolkenhauer and Kristin Baudains of BIC Alliance at The PRIME Expo.
The Sparkling Clear Industries team talks shop at their booth at The Prime Expo 2023.
There's nothing better than free BBQ brought to you by The Prime Expo lunch sponsor Sunbelt Rentals.
Owners and operators from all different companies came to check out the services provided by 3S.