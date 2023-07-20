×
1 of 2
The Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County Industry Update
Pictured from left are Brent Bowles with The Alliance; Scott Daigle with MEGlobal; Jose Trevino with CPChem; Mark Mallett with Freeport LNG; Patti Worfe with The Alliance; Fernando Signorini with Dow; and Brad Morrison with BASF during The Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County Industry Update event held July 19 in Lake Jackson, Texas.
×
2 of 2
Jana Stafford, content director with BIC Magazine and Brad Morrison, Sr. VP and general manager with BASF at the Alliance Industry Update.