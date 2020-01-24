The American Welding Society (AWS) held its inaugural Inspection Conference and Expo

The American Welding Society (AWS), American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC), The American Society for Nondestructive Testing (ASNT), and NACE International (The Corrosion Society), joined forces on a comprehensive array of topics common to corrosion engineering, nondestructive testing, steel construction and welding inspectors.
BIC Alliance is welcomed to the American Welding Society (AWS) Conference and Expo. From left, Leslie Ordonez of BIC Alliance, Alina Blanco of American Welding Society (AWS), Caitlyn Brown of Madskills Certified Welding Service, CaLae Browne of American Welding Society (AWS) and Scott Witkowski of Gas and Supply.
Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance visits with Integrity TestLabs at the Inspection Conference and Expo. From left, Scott Lebsack and Brian Duke of Integrity TestLabs, LLC., and Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance.
Technology partners Olympus and VeriPhase discuss NDT solutions. From left, Chris Rodriguez of Olympus America, Inc., Charles Hansen of VeriPhase, Inc., and Doug Knode of Olympus America, Inc.