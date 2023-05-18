TCEQ's Environmental Trade Fair & Conference (ETFC)

1 of 15
TCEQ's Environmental Trade Fair & Conference
Justin McKee, Elijah Ramsey, and Terrie Jennings of IKON Environmental Solutions welcomes Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance to their booth at the TCEQ's Environmental Trade Fair & Conference in Austin, Texas.
BIC Alliance visits at Rain for Rent’s booth at the TCEQ's Environmental Trade Fair & Conference in Austin, Texas. Pictured from the left is Timothy Hodges of Rain for Rent, Jason Stutes of Rain for Rent, David Neitch of Rain for Rent, and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance.
Toni Rosario from BIC Recruiting is greeted by Nathan Collins, and John Turner of Ambipar Response as they exhibit at TCEQ's Environmental Trade Fair & Conference.
BIC stops by the Envirotech Drilling & Environmental Services’ booth to learn more about the products and services offered. Picture from left is Natalee Morin, Envirotech Drilling & Environmental Services, Darrin Stark, Envirotech Drilling & Environmental Services, Jeff Croston Envirotech Drilling & Environmental Services, David Draybuck, Envirotech Drilling & Environmental Services, and Melissa Wolkenhauer, BIC Alliance.
Richard McCormack and Skye Davisson of Heritage Environmental Services welcome Graciela Nguyen of Phillips 66 to their booth.
BIC Alliance and Ironclad Environmental Solutions stop to chat at the TCEQ's Environmental Trade Fair & Conference in Austin, Texas. Pictured from left are Ken Schramm with Ironclad Environmental Solutions, Joshua Lane with Ironclad Environmental Solutions, and Melissa Wolkenhauer with BIC Alliance.
Toni Rosario from BIC Recruiting stops by Republic Services’ booth to meet Tina Davis, Lisa McDaniel, and Pia Shah from Republic Services.
The EnviroCon team welcomes Tom Derrah to the TCEQ's Environmental Trade Fair & Conference in Austin, Texas.
Kenneth Polston from Ascend Performance Materials learns about BIC Alliance’s products and services.
A&B Labs, Clint Larison, Chris Herron and Robert Voorhies welcome BIC’s Melissa Wolkenhauer to their booth.
USA Debusk’s Shalon Carnahan thanks Circon/Covanta’s Wendy Mason for hosting a successful hospitality event.
Envirocon’s Dan Semanisin and Rachel Keller enjoying the great atmosphere at the Circon/Covanta hospitality event.
BIC’s Thomas Brinsko welcomes TCEQ’s Yvette Rodriguez to the BIC Booth.
Chevron’s Sean Monegan, learns about Ion Science’s technology from Ion Science’s Mike Enos.
Chris Swires of Envirocon, Toni Rosario of BIC Recruiting and Sergio Cantu of Envirocon meet up at the Envirocon booth.