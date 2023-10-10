1 of 10
TCC and ACIT Industry Luncheon
Russell Carter of Bohler, Crystal Cedro of HASC, Toni Rosario of BIC Alliance, Willie Wells of IBR, and Pamela Johnson of HASC connect at the TCC/ACIT Annual Industry Luncheon.
Hector Rivero of the Texas Chemical Council, Darren Collins of Celanese, Paul Fritsch of Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, and Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance connect at the TCC/ACIT Annual Industry Luncheon.
Rod Herrick of Covestro presents an outstanding service award to Laura Burnett of Mitsubishi Corporation for her work on the EHS committee at the TCC/ACIT Annual Industry Luncheon.
Fernando Signorini of Dow presented an outstanding service award to Bill Efaw of Dow for his work on the process safety committee at the TCC/ACIT Annual Industry Luncheon.
Hector Rivero of the Texas Chemical Council presents a recognition award to state representative Dennis Paul at the TCC/ACIT Annual Industry Luncheon.
Hector Rivero of the Texas Chemical Council presents a recognition award to state representative Ed Thompson at the TCC/ACIT Annual Industry Luncheon.
Hector Rivero of the Texas Chemical Council presents a gavel award to Paul Fritsch of Gulf Coast Growth Ventures at the TCC/ACIT Annual Industry Luncheon.
Hector Rivero of the Texas Chemical Council presents a gavel award to Darren Collins of Celanese at the TCC/ACIT Annual Industry Luncheon.
The keynote address was given by Dan Borne, retired president of the Louisiana Chemical Association, at the TCC/ACIT Annual Industry Luncheon.
Buddy Tucker of Ohmstede Industrial Services, Sabrina Schwertner of Texas Chemical Council and Association of Chemical Industry of Texas, as well as Tina Tucker and Amanda Baxter of Ohmstede Industrial Services connect at the TCC/ACIT Annual Industry Luncheon in Baytown, TX.