San Jacinto College hosts their Industrial and Petrochemical Career Fair at The LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy & Technology Center (CPET Center)

1 of 11
Jeff Pearce of San Jacinto College (Right) welcomes the Kuraray Team to the Industrial and Petrochemical Career Fair.
2 of 11
Kuraray provides information on their facility to inquiring student
3 of 11
Calan Tobin (left) and Garrett Ezell of Wolseley welcomes students to their booth
4 of 11
ExxonMobil talks to students about career opportunities
5 of 11
Lubrizol booth stays busy with students inquiring about job opportunities
6 of 11
LyondellBasell talks to student about their facility
7 of 11
Versa looking for students to add to their team
8 of 11
Adam Schlosser (left) , Gregory Dunning (Center) and Natalie Smith (right) of Bilfinger are excited to talk to students about career opportunities with their company.
9 of 11
Austin Industrial explaining a career at their company.
10 of 11
Sheyla Gonzalez of BrandSafway helps students understand about the capabilities of their company
11 of 11
Sheyla Gonzalez (left), Gustavo Perez (Center) and Arturo Garcia (right) of BrandSafway are excited to inform students of choosing a career path with BrandSafway