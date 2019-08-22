BIC attends San Jacinto College CPET Media Preview

BIC Magazine attended an exclusive media preview and guided tour of San Jacinto College's new state-of-the-art Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology (CPET).

The Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology expands the college’s capabilities to develop and train the petrochemical industry's current and future workforce.

The 151,000-square-foot instructional complex features a separate process training unit and space to house the process operations program, instrumentation, electrical, nondestructive testing and craft trades.