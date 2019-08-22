BIC attends San Jacinto College CPET Media Preview

BIC Magazine attended an exclusive media preview and guided tour of San Jacinto College's new state-of-the-art Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology (CPET).
The Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology expands the college’s capabilities to develop and train the petrochemical industry's current and future workforce.
The 151,000-square-foot instructional complex features a separate process training unit and space to house the process operations program, instrumentation, electrical, nondestructive testing and craft trades.
Welcoming remarks delivered by Jim Griffin, Associate Vice Chancellor / Senior Vice President, Petrochemical Training Division of San Jacinto College.
Joseph Zwiercan, Department Chair Petrochemical / Energy Technology discusses lockout/tagout procedures in the Motor Control Lab.
Jeremy Osterberger, right, of BIC Alliance, is welcomed by Jim Griffin of San Jacinto College.
Jeremy Osterberger, right, of BIC Alliance interviews Clarissa Belbas, Director of Resources, San Jacinto College Center for Petrochemical, Energy, and Technology.