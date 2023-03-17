1 of 4
The Region VI VPPPA Board of Directors welcomes BIC Magazine to the Swinging for Safety Golf Tournament. Pictured from left are Aaron Eddlemon with Chevron Phillips Chemical, Rae Badeaux with AIM, Haney Robertson with S&B Engineers and Constructors, Kevin Jeanes with Valero McKee Refinery, and Leslie Trahan with Chevron Phillips Chemical.
2 of 4
Chevron Phillips Chemical visits with BIC Magazine at the Region VI VPPA Golf Tournament. Pictured from left are Travis Killough, Justin Brittain, Josh Atwood, Dillon Y’Barbo with Chevron Phillips Chemical, and Leslie Ordonez with BIC Alliance.
3 of 4
Lubrizol visits with MSA at the Region VI VPPPA Swinging for Safety Golf Tournament. From left are Doug Firmin with Brown & Root, David Sonnier with Lubrizol, Pat Larriviere with Dival Safety Equipment, and Bob Strickland with MSA.
4 of 4
Hunter Building welcomes LyondellBasell to their tent at the Region VI VPPPA Golf Tournament. Pictured from left are Courtney Kitchens with BIC Alliance, Joann Delao, Ashley Freimuller with Hunter Buildings, Max Fernadez and Ernesto Cintado with LyondellBasell, Lori Dominy, Callie Schnuriger, and Stephanie Wilder with Hunter Buildings.