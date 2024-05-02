RefComm 2024

×

1 of 10

RefComm 2024

RefComm 2024

Gary Schap of TIMEC, Barry Lewis TIMEC , Clint Tucker of TIMEC, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Allaince, Ed Ruzicka of TIMEC visit during RefComm 2024.

×

2 of 10

Pic 2.jpg

Craig Nitchman of Wood, Jean-Marc Rivard of Wood, Gavin Ledet of Citgo, Luis Gordo of Wood and Richard Conticello of Wood welcome guests to RefComm.

×

3 of 10

Pic 3.jpg

Brian Icenhower of BrandTech by BrandSafway, Connor Kaple BIC Alliance and Diego Edwards of BrandTech catch up at Refcomm 2024.

×

4 of 10

Pic 4.jpg

Toni Rosario of BIC Alliance, Jason Kuzmiak of VEGA Americas and Courtney Merrit of VEGA Americas speak together at Refcomm 2024.

×

5 of 10

Pic 5.jpg

Marlea Pitman of RefComm and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance talk about the conference details of RefComm 2024.

×

6 of 10

Pic 6.jpg

Trey Foret of AltairStrickland, Toni Rosario of BIC Alliance and Kevin Grady of AltairStrickland network during RefComm 2024.

×

7 of 10

Pic 7.jpg

Johnny Hanel of Flexitallic, Brett Leyendecker of Motiva and Katie Ramos of Flexitallic network during RefComm 2024.

×

8 of 10

Pic 8.jpg

Tom Perry of Qmax and Richard Morales of Flint Hills visit during RefComm 2024.

×

9 of 10

Pic 9.jpg

Connor Kaple of Bic Alliance, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Chuck Britten of Distran and Toni Rosario of BIC Alliance.

×

10 of 10

Pic 10.jpg

Sed Freeman of LyondellBasell and Tom Kline of Structural Technologies get together during lunch at Refcomm 2024.

Tags