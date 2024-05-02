1 of 10
RefComm 2024
Gary Schap of TIMEC, Barry Lewis TIMEC , Clint Tucker of TIMEC, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Allaince, Ed Ruzicka of TIMEC visit during RefComm 2024.
2 of 10
Craig Nitchman of Wood, Jean-Marc Rivard of Wood, Gavin Ledet of Citgo, Luis Gordo of Wood and Richard Conticello of Wood welcome guests to RefComm.
3 of 10
Brian Icenhower of BrandTech by BrandSafway, Connor Kaple BIC Alliance and Diego Edwards of BrandTech catch up at Refcomm 2024.
4 of 10
Toni Rosario of BIC Alliance, Jason Kuzmiak of VEGA Americas and Courtney Merrit of VEGA Americas speak together at Refcomm 2024.
5 of 10
Marlea Pitman of RefComm and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance talk about the conference details of RefComm 2024.
6 of 10
Trey Foret of AltairStrickland, Toni Rosario of BIC Alliance and Kevin Grady of AltairStrickland network during RefComm 2024.
7 of 10
Johnny Hanel of Flexitallic, Brett Leyendecker of Motiva and Katie Ramos of Flexitallic network during RefComm 2024.
8 of 10
Tom Perry of Qmax and Richard Morales of Flint Hills visit during RefComm 2024.
9 of 10
Connor Kaple of Bic Alliance, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Chuck Britten of Distran and Toni Rosario of BIC Alliance.
10 of 10
Sed Freeman of LyondellBasell and Tom Kline of Structural Technologies get together during lunch at Refcomm 2024.