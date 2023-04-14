1 of 14
PSS Industrial Group Grand Opening
Nathan Brooks, Vice President of Sales and Operational Planning of PSS Industrial Group, and Noel Connolly, President of Downstream and Industrial of PSS Industrial Group, welcome Courtney Kitchens of BIC Magazine to their Grand Opening.
Nathan Brooks, Noel Connolly, and Mark Mannix of PSS Industrial Group take a moment to stop and greet guests at their Grand Opening.
Phillip Goodwin, CEO of PSS Industrial Group, and Mousa Abou-Awad, Vendor Relations Manager of PSS Industrial Group, hosted their Grand Opening at their impressive new location in Pasadena, Texas.
BIC stops by the PSS Industrial Group Safety Services’ booth to learn more about the products and services offered. Picture from left is Austin Moffitt, PSS Industrial Group Safety Services, Courtney Kitchens, BIC Magazine, and Shon Williams, PSS Industrial Group Safety Services.
Chris Mattingly, CFO at PSS Industrial Group, welcomes The Integral Group exhibiting at their Grand Opening. Pictured from left are Darren Meaux of The Integral Group, Alex Williams of The Integral Group, and Chris Mattingly of PSS Industrial Group.
BIC Magazine stops by to meet Tyler Price of MSA Safety to discuss safety solutions at the PSS Industrial Group’s Grand Opening.
Courtney Kitchens from BIC Magazine is greeted by Andrew Dames, Philip Pattison, and Joey Cahill of Atlas Copco as they exhibit at PSS Industrial Group’s Grand Opening.
Melissa Wolkenhauer is greeted at the HMT booth by Chris Dowell.
Grant Maloney from Sqwincher is ready to explain the importance of hydration to Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Magazine.
Kimberly-Clark exhibits at the PSS Industrial Group’s Grand Opening.
Chris Freitag discusses the variety of eye protection products that Bollé Safety has to offer.
The Tylok team welcomes Melissa Wolkenhauer to their booth.
Eric Hutchinson of Eagle highlights innovative solutions for jobsite protection to Courtney Kitchens of BIC Magazine.
BIC Magazine stops by CRC Industries’ booth to meet Senior Sales Manager, Forrest Brooks.