Protect-O-Burn hosts product demo at the Industrial Rescue Facility in Beaumont, Texas

Protect-O-Burn North America LLC held an event at the Industrial Rescue Facility in Beaumont, Texas, to highlight its Self Expanding Fire Fighting Foam (SEFFF) utilizing environmentally friendly fluorine-free foam concentrate.

The company’s fire protection engineering team presented attendees with a technical overview of the product’s proprietary technology, which does not require a connection to a water supply, firewater pumps or foam proportioning equipment, providing capital and operational cost savings for a client’s facility.

For more information, visit www.protectoburn.com or call (682) 500-4234.