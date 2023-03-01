1 of 12
PowerGen International 2023
Chris Horten of Astec and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance catch up at PowerGen International in Orlando, Florida.
2 of 12
PowerGen International 2023
Mark Heckathorn of Blackline Safety and Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance discuss Blackline Safety’s G7 at PowerGen.
3 of 12
PowerGen International 2023
Scott Cycan of Brandenburg and Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance discuss opportunities at PowerGen International.
4 of 12
PowerGen International 2023
Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance stops by the Hydro booth at PowerGen to visit with Steve Payne and Angie Vruno.
5 of 12
PowerGen International 2023
Cameron Lee and Rick Mobley of International Cooling Tower welcome Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance to their booth at PowerGen.
6 of 12
PowerGen International 2023
7 of 12
PowerGen International 2023
Nick Ponder and Miquel Williams of Proco Products, Inc enjoy catching up with Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance.
8 of 12
PowerGen International 2023
Jack Blundell of Rockwool catches up with Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance at PowerGen International in Orlando, Florida.
9 of 12
PowerGen International 2023
Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance stops by to visit Tim Haney and Patrick Manning of Sunbelt Rentals at PowerGen.
10 of 12
PowerGen International 2023
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance stops by to visit with Sandra Stewart and Sterling Frymire of TNT Crane & Rigging at PowerGen.
11 of 12
PowerGen International 2023
12 of 12
PowerGen International 2023
William Sellers of United Rentals Reid Hensley of United Rentals welcome Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance at PowerGen International.