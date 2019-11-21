POWER-GEN 2019 New Orleans, LA

BIC Alliance attends POWER-GEN International exhibition in New Orleans.
Kenny Waugh of Ironworkers greets North American Dismantling’s Vic Chappel at Power-Gen 2019. IMPACT is a labor-management partnership to expand job opportunities through progressive and innovative labor-management cooperative programs.
Andre Moreau of Pure Safety welcomes David Swan, Ava Dozier and Rob Hall of General Equipment & Supply to Power-Gen to discuss fall safety and tool tethering safety solutions.
Colleen McCann welcomes Mark Hertzog to Hilco’s Power-Gen booth showcasing industrial filtration solutions.
The BrandSafway team promotes their work access and industrial service solutions at Power-Gen 2019.
Dale Winterhoff with Flowserve learns about new gas detection products from Lee Smith at Dräger .
Mark McFadden of Ericson Manufacturing shows Jagan Mandavilli of Texas Reliability Entity their lighting products with John Nouse of Ericson.
Clive Gladman of Caldwell Energy Company stops by Reef Industries booth to see Ray Channel.
Joe Kelley of Senior Metal Bellows had to stop by Kelley Construction’s booth to see Clint Mattingly and learn more about what they do.
Jake Kosioske of JF Ahern Co. meets with Clint Mattingly of Kelley Construction to learn about their construction capabilities.
Tim Haney, Cody Mitchell, and Scott Silverman of Sunbelt Rentals catch up with Matt Ruff of Atlas Copco at Power Gen 2019.
Michael Hoydick of Wood. explains their capabilities to Aaron Park of American Technical Publishers.
Chuck Kirby of Nolan Power Group learns about Montrose Environmental Group’s services from Edward Atkinson.
Jon Carter and John Flynn of Heatec connect with Lee Duncan and Jason Howard of Power Flame Inc at Power Gen.
Micheal Rice, Brady Moore and Duggan Hartzog of Dropsafe ready to show off their new product the “Dropsafe Barrier” at PowerGen.
Matthew Kobli (left) of Traveler’s Alliance Group stops by the ICT booth and visits with Matt Thompson of International Cooling Tower.
Laurie Tangedahl (right) of BIC Magazine stops by to get an autograph from Archie Manning at the PowerGen show in NOLA.
Abdullah Almasoud of Alkhorayef Commercial Company out of Saudi Arabia stops by Brock’s booth at PowerGen to get project information from Andrea Racca and Enrique Zabala of The Brock Group.
Gustav Backman with The Brock Group (Left) visits with Chris Baer of LG&E-KU at PowerGen.
Steve Sandefur (left) and Al Valdemar (right) with Flexitallic discussed sealing solutions with Robert Kenul of Imperia Engineering Partners.
Billy King with TNT Crane & Rigging welcomes Joanne Kite and Gil Prado of McDonough Elevators to their booth at PowerGen.
Theresa Magnus of Magnus & Company (left) visits with Mark Vandiver of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers at their booth at PowerGen.
Rockwool's Jonathan Osea-Kuffour, right, receives the updated edition of It's What We Do Together That Counts from BIC Alliance's Mark "Vange" Evangelista at PowerGen in New Orleans.
Wes Ball, center, welcomes Ricardo Mora and Victor Valadez of El Paso Electric to the Farmers Copper booth at PowerGen in New Orleans.