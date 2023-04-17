1 of 6
NISTM's 25th Annual International Aboveground Storage Tank Conference and Trade Show
Mass Technology’s Carl Bracken discusses show successes with ATEC Steel’s Matt Morey, Roger Atkinson, and Jeff Heck.
2 of 6
Bengal Transportation gets ready to welcome visitors to their booth at NISTM Orlando. From left to right: Eric Smith, Chase Coupel, Ashley Baham, and Torey Tubre
3 of 6
Tom Derrah of BIC Magazine (Left) stops by the Denso booth to say Hello to Rick Lujano.
4 of 6
DH Tech welcomes Apache Industrial Services to their booth at NISTMFrom left to right: Brian Battle of DH Tech, Jordan Humenansky of DH Tech and Curly Cohran of Apache Industrial Services.
5 of 6
BIC’s Laurie Tangedahl discusses fabric technology with GlenGuard’s Patti Bates.
6 of 6
BIC and J2 Resources discuss J2’s growth and their streamlined supply chain process at the NISTM show in Orlando. From left to right: Tom Derrah of BIC Magazine, Ray Brennan of J2 Resources, and Shawn Dugan of J2 Resources.