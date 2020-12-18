Christmas mingle and jingle

1 of 3
Scott Harmon (center) of the OG Posse, an industrial networking group in the Houston area, hosted a Christmas jingle and mingle. With Scott are Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Alliance and Heather McArthur of BrandSafway.
2 of 3
Sharing cheer at the OG Posse mixer in the Houston area are John Collins of NiSoft, Heather Nixon of Bartlett Group, Joe Cantu of LyondellBassell, Tiffany Gill of Sunbelt Rentals, Thomas Brinsko of BIC Allianceand Heather McArthur of BrandSafway.
3 of 3
Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Alliance visits with Christopher Palacios- Maintenance Mechanical Planner at Lyondellbasell.