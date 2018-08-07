Marathon GBR /United Way 2nd Annual Fishing Tournament and Seafood Cook-off

Repcon's Jordin Pastorella, Miguel Rios, Tommy Bullard and Brandy Brister at the Marathon GBR /United Way 2nd Annual Fishing Tournament and Seafood Cook-off

Buddy Tucker and his Ohmstede cooking team at the Marathon GBR /United Way 2nd Annual Fishing Tournament and Seafood Cook-off.

Austin Industries gumbo with Russell Carter gives BIC Magazine's Jeremy Osterberger some of their gumbo sample.

Marathon's, Andrew Brady (middle) with Excel Scaffold's, Shane Martarona, Dylan Fulton, Maria Noto and David Johnson enjoy their time outside during the Marathon GBR /United Way 2nd Annual Fishing Tournament and Seafood Cook-off

Plant Manager of Marathon GBR, Rich Hernandez spends time with Excel Scaffold's Shane Martarona and Dylan Fulton outside of Top Water Grill.

Plant Manager of Marathon GBR, Rich Hernandez and Executive Director of United Way Galveston Mainland, Chris Delesandri pose for a picture with BIC Magazine's Jeremy Osterberger.

Chevron's Justin Kostohryz visit with the girls of Sun Coast Resources' Shelby Hughes, Amanda Mora, Nicole Basham and Lee Anne Barnes.

BIC Magazine's Laurie Tangedahl visits with SWAT's Micah Areno, Jonathan Mareno, and Marvin Turner at SWAT's booth during the Marathon GBR /United Way 2nd Annual Fishing Tournament and Seafood Cook-off.

