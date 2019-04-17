LyondellBasell Bayport Complex 50th anniversary

1 of 5
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance is joined by Dan Coombs (center), executive vice president, Global Manufacturing, Projects and Refining at LyondellBasell and Stephen Goff (right), site manager Bayport Complex at LyondellBasell during the 50th-anniversary celebration.
From left to right, Stephen Goff, Site Manager for LyondellBasell Bayport Complex, Bob Patel, CEO LyondellBasell and U.S. Congressman Brian Babin (Tex 36th) attend the Bayport Complex 50th Anniversary Celebration in Pasadena, Tx.
Stephen Goff, Site Manager Bayport Complex at LyondellBasell, shares the history of the Bayport site during the 50th-anniversary celebration held in Pasadena, TX.
U.S. Congressman Brian Babin discusses the economic impact of LyondellBasell’s operations in Southeast Texas during the 50th-anniversary celebration for the Bayport Complex.
LyondellBasell CEO Bob Patel addresses attendees at the 50th-anniversary celebration for the Bayport Complex. Patel updated attendees on the company’s current projects including the PO/TBA investment in Channelview and Bayport as well as the Hyperzone PE project in La Porte.