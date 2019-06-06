KAP Family of Companies hosts their open house to introduce their new products and services , KAP Projects Services for Turnaround /Project Services and Personnel Solutions, STOlogix- Event Planning & Management Software and Tactexs- Real Time Schedule Progress to help improve all phases of their clients STO event. May 29th and 30th at their Laporte Offices.
Jeff Thomas of Tactexs demonstrates their Real Time Schedule Progress software.
Ricky Palacios of CP Chem,( far left,) Don Francis –CP Chem-( second from left ) and Edgar Garza of Covestro (third from left) let Jeff Thomas(Tactexs - a member of the KAP Family of Companies) explain in detail, Tactexs, real-time software that reflects reality.
Greg “Tex” Leggio of IES learns more about the KAP family of companies at their open house.
Steve Pipkin- Tactexs, Sonya Stewart- KAP Project Services, Greg “Tex” Leggio- Instrumentation & Electrical Specialist- IES and Doug Kibler- KAP Project Services
Sid Dickerson- KAP Project Services (Far Right) enjoys the BBQ with guests at the KAP open house.
Scott Kammerer, President of KAP Project Services (far Left), his wife Kimberly Kammerer and Tammy Hye-Knudsen- KAP Project Services (far right) visit with Ricky Palacio of CP Chem at their open house.
