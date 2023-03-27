1 of 6
J2 Resources Open House
J2 Resources welcomes clients, vendors, and guest to their new facility, doubling their warehouse space, located at 6416 Mesa Drive, Houston, TX 77028.
Joe Dugan, President of J2 Resources welcomes Tom Derrah of BIC to their open house.
Kelly Dugan, Robin Elder, and Brenda Gonzalez welcome guests to J2 Resources Open House.
Shawn Dugan welcomes vendors to their open house while giving tours of their new facility. Pictured are Shawn Dugan, Midwest Regional Manager with J2 Resources, with vendor Brodie International’s Lisa James and her husband Henry James.
Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance visits Dan Rusbacky with Benko Products and enjoys the festivities at the J2 Resources Open House.
Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance and Doug Cofer of Four Columns admire the new facility and enjoy catching up at the J2 Resources Open House.