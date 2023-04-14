BIC attends Hargrove Pasadena Office Crawfish Boil

Hargrove Pasadena Office Crawfish Boil

From left to right, Dirk Bergoon of Hargrove Engineers + Constructors, Sean Fekete of Brown & Root, Tommy Luu of Braskem, and Ben Marshall of Hargrove Engineers + Constructors network during the Hargrove Pasadena Office Crawfish Boil in La Porte.

The Hargrove Pasadena Office Crawfish Boil welcome sign.

The Hargrove Pasadena Office Crawfish Boil attendees enjoy the patio.

A local band performs live music on the patio.

Ben Marshall of Hargrove Engineers + Constructors welcomes Alice Johnson of BASF to the Hargrove Pasadena Office Crawfish Boil in La Porte.

