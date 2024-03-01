1 of 4
Greater Houston Industrial Group Meeting
Travis Woods of T & L Solutions and Debra Hall of Elementale Enterprises Inc welcome the guest speaker, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, to the Greater Houston Industrial Group Meeting on February 28, 2024.
Bryan Coppenger of Standard Constructors connects with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at the Greater Houston Industrial Group Meeting on February 28, 2024.
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance catches up with Donald Fontenot of Aecon Group at the Greater Houston Industrial Group Meeting on February 28, 2024.
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance presenting at the Greater Houston Industrial Group Meeting on February 28, 2024.