1 of 29
Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum
Toni Rosario of BIC Recruiting and Jessica Woodward of Select Safety Services enjoy coffee at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
2 of 29
Jim Griffin of San Jacinto College welcomes guests to the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
3 of 29
Chad Burke of Gulf Coast Industry Forum opens the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
4 of 29
Chad Burke of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region opens the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
5 of 29
Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance introduces the keynote speaker at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
6 of 29
Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance introduces the keynote speaker at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
7 of 29
Chris Williams of VPPPA is the keynote speaker at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
8 of 29
Chris Williams of VPPPA speaks on the role of EHS&S in Industrial Procurement at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
9 of 29
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Trina Meekins of Turner Industries network at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
10 of 29
Jessica Woodward of Select Safety Services and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance connect at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
11 of 29
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance moderates the Procurement Managers Panel of Dr. Sabeeta Bidasie Singh of Port Houston, Adeel Malik of McCarthy Building Companies, Scott Tanley of Turner Industries and David Zummo of Wood at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
12 of 29
Chad Burke of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance visit at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
13 of 29
A packed house at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum.
14 of 29
Tara Wilson of Eventsia Group and Scott Tanley of Turner Industries network at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
15 of 29
Amanda Amos of Ward Vessel & Exchanger and Matt Johnson of TF Companies connect at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
16 of 29
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Sam Craig of Craig & Heidt enjoy the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
17 of 29
Matt Ausmus of Bendco Houston Pipe Benders, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Zack White of Bendco Houston Pipe Benders catch up at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
18 of 29
Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance, Willie Wells of Industry Business Roundtable, Chris Williams of VPPPA, and Chad Carson of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region network at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
19 of 29
Shiri Foster of Lodge Lumber, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance, Toni Rosario of BIC Recruiting, Jana Stafford of BIC Alliance and Chris Williams of VPPA connect at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
20 of 29
Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance, Chad Burke of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and Jim Griffin of San Jacinto College connect at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
21 of 29
Camille Theis of Industrial Tent Systems, Shawn Morris of The Shaw Group, David Zummo of Wood, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Whitney Strickland of TF Companies enjoy the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
22 of 29
Nathan Davis of Brentwood Industries, Dirk Bergoon of Hargrove, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Chad Burke of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region connect during the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
23 of 29
The Procurement Managers Panel Adeel Malik of McCarthy Building Companies, Dr. Sabeeta Bidasie Singh of Port Houston, Scott Tanley of Turner Industries, David Zummo of Wood and Panel moderator Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
24 of 29
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Willie Wells of Industry Business Roundtable and Dirk Bergoon of Hargrove visit at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
25 of 29
David Zummo of Wood and Benson Jarrell of Nance discussing business opportunities at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
26 of 29
Stephanie Wilder of Hunter, Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance, and Lori Dominy of Hunter spend some quality time together at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
27 of 29
Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance introduces the keynote speaker at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
28 of 29
Hailey McCoun of HASC, Chris Williams of VPPPA, and Alexandria Alvarez of HASC visit at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.
29 of 29
Sam Craig II of Craig and Heidt, Victor Martinez of Ameco, and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance catching up at the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum 2024.