1 of 4
Economic Alliance Houston Port Region dinner tour 2022
From left to right: Todd Behne of OxyChem, Heather Behne, Paul Plauché of Turner Industries, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance enjoy a dinner cruise aboard the Sam Houston in preparation of the Gulf Coast Industry Forum, hosted by the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region.
2 of 4
Economic Alliance Houston Port Region dinner tour 2022
From left to right: Chad Burke of Economic Alliance Houston Port Region, Ryan Sitton and Jennifer Sitton of Pinnacle Advanced Reliability Technologies, and Bob Bradshaw of INEOS enjoy a dinner cruise aboard the Sam Houston in preparation of the Gulf Coast Industry Forum, hosted by the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region.
3 of 4
From left to right: Aaron Stryk of ExxonMobil, Robert Bacon of ExxonMobil, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance enjoy a dinner cruise aboard the Sam Houston in preparation of the Gulf Coast Industry Forum, hosted by the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region.
4 of 4