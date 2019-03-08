Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Business Education Luncheon

×

Anna Ettin, Bank of America Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion Consultant, spoke to 60 people at the Economic Alliance, Houston Port Region’s first quarter luncheon. Ettin spoke about how different generations are all working together and that it often causes differences in perceptions. Traditionalists, Baby Boomers, Gen X, Gen Y and Millennials all have different thoughts and work habits based on the times in which they were raised. She said the names of groups are not legal definitions, they are social ones. She said Bank of America is exploring how these generations grew up and how they perceive the world and the workplace. Ettin said often times, especially for younger workers, praise and a little time off goes a lot farther than extra money. She also said that that generational workers can help one another. For instance, Millennials, who are typically tech savvy, can help older workers utilize technology. “A Millennial teaching a Boomer how to tweet is a great way for the two generations to bond,” Ettin said. “And after spending some time with one another, they usually find out they are not that different.” The luncheon was held at Sylvan Beach in La Porte.