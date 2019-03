×

The Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Annual meeting and banquet was held recently in Pasadena Texas. The EA is committed to bringing jobs and growing business in the Houston Ship Channel area. Pictured L to R: (standing) Jeff Kuhn of Terracon, Thomas Brinsko of BIC, and Jim Griffin of San Jacinto Community College. Seated are Mark Erdmann of International Cooling Tower, Steven Gardner of SAFER Systems and Sandra Stewart of TNT Crane & Rigging.