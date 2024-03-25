1 of 4
Economic Alliance Forecast Reception 2024
Doug Sinitiere and Scott Tanley both of Turner Industries and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance connect while at the Economic Alliance Forecast Reception.
2 of 4
Jim Griffin of San Jacinto College introduces the speakers at the Economic Alliance Forecast Reception.
3 of 4
Patrick Jankowski of the Greater Houston Partnership speaks at the Economic Alliance Forecast Reception.
4 of 4
Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Michael Bergen of Industrial Info Resources and Patrick Jankowski of Greater Houston Partnership at the Economic Alliance Forecast Reception.