Economic Alliance’s 2023 Gulf Coast Industry Forum

2023 Gulf Coast Industry Forum
Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance welcomes Greg Winborn of Contech Control Services and Tami Gasper of Air Products to their booth at the 2023 Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
Jeremy Osterberger, far right, visits with moderator and Petrochemical Panel of the 2023 Gulf Coast Industry Forum. Pictured from Left to Right, Jim Griffin of the LyondellBasell Center for Petrochemical, Energy, & Technology (CPET) at San Jacinto College, Tifanie Steele of Chevron Pasadena Refinery, Tony Wood of LyondellBasell Channelview Complex, Eric Bass of Ineos Styrolution, Bayport ASA Plant and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC.
Frank Vingerhoets, President of Katoen Natie catches up with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance.
Derek Connally of Primoris Services Corporation, Mitch Krutilek of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Chad Jennings of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Golen Triangle Polymers, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC catch up after lunch at the Economic Alliance’s Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
5 Russell Carter of Bohler, Hector Rivero of Texas Chemical Council, John Whitmire, Senator of Texas District 15, Bob Harvey of Greater Houston Partnership, and Charlie Jenkins of Port Houston visit at the 2023 Economic Alliance’s Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
Chad Carson of the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance catch up at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum, hosted by the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region.
Scott Price of ENTACT stops by to say hi to Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum, hosted by the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region.
Buddy Tucker of Ohmstede Industrial Services, Clint Ardoin of PEMEX Deer Park and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance discuss opportunities at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum, hosted by the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region.
Whitney Strickland of TF Companies and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance catch up at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum, hosted by the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region.
Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance and Chad Burke of the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region catch up at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum, hosted by the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region.