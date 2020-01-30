Dräger hosts community event at Westin Houston Memorial City Hotel

Dräger employees participated in a friendly competition of building and donating fifty bikes and helmets to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston, fifty care packages to the Houston SPCA and fifty care packages for deployed soldiers to be sent to Soldiers’ Angels out of San Antonio.
The community event coincided with Dräger’s annual Safety Solutions Conference & Kickoff Meeting.
1 of 6
Dräger employees assembled and presented the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Houston with fifty bicycles and helmets. From left, Tiffani Clavelle with the Boys & Girls Club, Marc Hermansen, Thomas Bracy, Chad Rohmer, and Jacky Frawner with Dräger.
2 of 6
Dräger builds bicycles for kids.
3 of 6
Dräger employees, pictured from left, Mark Seid, Geg Barber, Jay Shepherd, Bob Miller, and Kimberly Cao assembled and presented care packages to Christen Blacklege with the Houston SPCA.
4 of 6
Dräger thanks veterans for their service. Pictured from left, Dräger’s George Ballance, Rear Admiral USN and John Wilson.
5 of 6
Dräger supports the military by assembling care packages that will be sent to Soldiers’ Angels in San Antonio and shipped to deployed soldiers. From left, Dräger’s George Ballance, Rear Admiral USN, John Wilson, Ulrich Mitschlatis, Carlos Guerrero, Sean Carey, Tiffany Misleh, and Joe Tedesco.
6 of 6
Dräger employees assemble care packages for deployed soldiers.