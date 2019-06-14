Conhagen celebrates the life of Elliott Lee "Bubba" Robinson

Conhagen hosted a benefit for the family of Elliot Lee “Bubba” Robinson, who recently passed away. Robinson was with Conhagen for almost 10 years.
Conhagen employees and friends of Robinson prepared food and offered plates in exchange for donations. Besides the benefit at the La Marque, Texas, shop, others at the Conhagen locations made contributions.
Many of the employees who won raffle prizes generously donated the gift baskets back to the Robinson family.
1 of 3
Elliott Lee “Bubba” Robinson 1956-2019
2 of 3
Nick Derdon and Paul Fonte of Conhagen manned the grill at the benefit.
3 of 3
Relatives of the Robinson family and Conhagen employees worked together on the event. In the front row are: Diya Lucas (family) and Sharon Hadley and Mary Abel of Conhagen. In the second row are Conhagen’s Richard Howard and Cindy Gonzalez with Joycelin McCrae (family).