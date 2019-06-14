Conhagen celebrates the life of Elliott Lee "Bubba" Robinson

Conhagen hosted a benefit for the family of Elliot Lee “Bubba” Robinson, who recently passed away. Robinson was with Conhagen for almost 10 years.

Conhagen employees and friends of Robinson prepared food and offered plates in exchange for donations. Besides the benefit at the La Marque, Texas, shop, others at the Conhagen locations made contributions.

Many of the employees who won raffle prizes generously donated the gift baskets back to the Robinson family.