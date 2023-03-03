1 of 6
Chemical Day 2023
From left: Erika Authement of Chevron Phillips Chemical, Bryan Canfield of Chevron Phillips Chemical, Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Alliance, and Buddy Tucker of Ohmstede visit at the Texas state legislature for Chemicals day.
2 of 6
Chemical Day 2023
From left: Alastair Port of Indorama Ventures, Tim Host of FORTRESS Protective Buildings, Joel Boe of Turner Industries, and Chad Anderson of Indorama Ventures talk at the Texas state legislature Chemicals Day.
3 of 6
Chemical Day 2023
4 of 6
Chemical Day 2023
From left: Briscoe Cain Texas Representative, Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance and Chad Burke of Economic Alliance visit at the Texas state legislature Chemicals Day.
5 of 6
Chemical Day 2023
From left: Hector Rivero of TCC/ACIT and Kelly Hancock Texas Senator pose for a picture for Chemicals Day at the Texas legislature.
6 of 6
Chemical Day 2023
From left: Hector Rivero of TCC/ACIT, and Thomas Brinsko pose with the igloo prize.